Video captures man vandalizing campaign sign in Delaware

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Del. (WPVI) --
A Delaware woman running for office says she's frustrated that someone keeps vandalizing her campaign signs.

Erin Wienner, who is running for State House of Representatives, says the vandal has cost her at least $300.

She put up a sign at Shipley Road and Lori Lane only to notice days later that someone vandalized it.

The republican replaced it, only for it to happen a second time.

A third sign was put up, and this time Wienner's husband installed a security camera.

A few days later it captured an image of a man damaging the sign.

"This type of mindless vandalism is a symptom of the political polarization that's out there now," Wienner said. "And even when we disagree we need to learn to listen to each other so we can work together for a better future for Delaware."

New Castle County Police are investigating and are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to give them a call.

