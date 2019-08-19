Video shows 2 men rescue cruise ship passenger in wheelchair who fell from dock

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands -- Two men in the U.S. Virgin Islands are being hailed as heroes after they jumped to save a cruise ship passenger in a wheelchair who fell from a dock into water.

Kashief Hamilton and Randolph Donovan raced to action when the girl, rolled off a dock in St. Thomas Monday.

In a video of the rescue, posted on social media, the woman is seen gripping a life ring as Hamilton and Donovan hold on to her to keep her afloat.

Hamilton and Donovan worked together with rescuers on the dock to use a rope that had been tied around the woman, to pull her out of the water.

The unnamed woman was a passenger on board the Carnival Fascination ship, which had stopped in St. Thomas.

A spokeswoman for carnival cruise line says she was not injured and was provided a complimentary replacement wheelchair.
