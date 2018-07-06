Video released of vehicle involved in drive-by shooting in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are trying to track down a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting in the Logan section earlier this week.

Police say they are looking for a dark colored 2005 to 2010 Mercury Milan sedan.

They say unidentified suspects opened fire from inside of the vehicle on the 1600 block of West Nedro Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Two men, ages 26 and 30, were hit. They were hospitalized with gunshot wounds and are now in stable condition.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

