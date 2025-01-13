The industry is evolving with choices for everyone

Pa. Convention Center (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Auto Show is filled with options just like the industry it represents. There has never been a time in the industry where consumers have so many choices. Whether you are trying to find the right propulsion system from EV, to hybrid or a traditional combustion engine there are choices. You can personalize your car with technology lighting and safety options. And there are affordable options with some tech heavy options all on the Convention Center floor.