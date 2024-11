Get rare look at works of American craftsman Wharton Esherick | One Tank Trip

Wharton Esherick is a Pennsylvania sculptor and artist known as the father of the Studio Furniture Movement.

This week's One Tank Trip takes us to two places to get a rare look at the works of an American craftsman.



You can tour collections from his amazing career at the Brandywine Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, and then hop over to Malvern to see how the master craftsman lived and worked in his studio space and home nestled in the woods.



Action News photographer Tom Kretschmer takes us there.