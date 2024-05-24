Delaware man goes viral for daily 'super commute' from Wilmington to New York City

Kyle Rice from New Castle went viral for his 'super commuter chronicles,' which document his daily journey from Wilmington to New York City.

DELAWARE (WPVI) -- One Delaware resident has found his ticket to TikTok fame, literally!

When he first started the series, he says he only wanted his wife and daughter to see what his commute was like.

Now, the content has got him over 1.4 million views on TikTok.

Rice works at Muru, a medical technology company based in New York.

From train stop to train stop, he says his commute generally takes two hours each way. As Rice takes two trips per day, five days a week, he roughly spends about 20 hours per week on the train.

It's something that, surprisingly, doesn't bother him.

"I can work, I can sleep, I can do school work. It's such a low to no-stress commute," Rice says.

Learn more about Rice's journey in the video above.