Must try outrageous and delicious LA county fair foods

Outrageous and delicious LA county fair foods you must try

From fried foods to sweet treats, county fair foods are a worthy reason for putting your diet on pause. The LA County Fair offers a wide range of food and treats that are both outrageous and delicious.

POMONA, Calif. -- The LA County Fair is known for its over-the-top food offerings. Among the most popular are the deep-fried Oreos, bacon-wrapped corn dogs, and turkey legs. But if you're looking for something a little more adventurous, you can try one of the fair's many new dishes.

"We've got a honey funnel cake chicken sandwich," said Fairplex President & CEO Walter Marquez. "I don't even know how you can hold it and put it all in your mouth, but it exists here at the LA County Fair."

No matter what you choose, you're sure to find something delicious at the LA County Fair. For more information, go to: https://www.lacountyfair.com/