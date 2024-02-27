Majordomo Chefs Dish On Freeform's Chrissy & Dave Dine Out

The chefs of Dave Chang's Majordomo dish on what it was like being featured on Freeform's Chrissy and Dave Dine Out, their biggest restaurant pet peeves and the celebrity guests that would leave them starstruck. All episodes of Freeform's Chrissy & Dave Dine Out are now streaming on Hulu.

The chefs of Dave Chang's Majordomo dish on what it was like being featured on Freeform's Chrissy and Dave Dine Out, their biggest restaurant pet peeves and the celebrity guests that would leave them starstruck. All episodes of Freeform's Chrissy & Dave Dine Out are now streaming on Hulu.

The chefs of Dave Chang's Majordomo dish on what it was like being featured on Freeform's Chrissy and Dave Dine Out, their biggest restaurant pet peeves and the celebrity guests that would leave them starstruck. All episodes of Freeform's Chrissy & Dave Dine Out are now streaming on Hulu.

The chefs of Dave Chang's Majordomo dish on what it was like being featured on Freeform's Chrissy and Dave Dine Out, their biggest restaurant pet peeves and the celebrity guests that would leave them starstruck. All episodes of Freeform's Chrissy & Dave Dine Out are now streaming on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- It was only natural that on a show about food, friends and good conversation, hosts Chrissy Teigen and Dave Chang would have to make a stop at Majordomo, Chang's own California-fusion restaurant in the heart of Los Angeles.

On Freeform's Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, viewers are treated to a tour of some of Chrissy and Dave's favorite Los Angeles restaurants including Providence, Yangban Society, Pizza Bianco and of course, Majordomo, among others. While Dave heads into the kitchens to talk all things food with the chefs, Chrissy entertains celebrity guests like Jimmy Kimmel and Alexandra Daddario with stimulating conversation over delicious meals.

At Majordomo, Executive Chef Jude Parra-Sickles and Chef de Cuisine Tim Mangun shared what it was like hosting Chrissy Teigen for the very first time.

"It was the first time we were feeding Chrissy, so thats always exciting," Mangun said. "I know that she herself is a big foodie so the fact that shes taking time out of her schedule to come eat with us I think is always something to be humbled [ by ] ."

The duo also spilled the tea on their biggest pet peeves in the restaurant industry.

"I would say my biggest is probably modifications that are not dietary-based. We put a ton of time and effort and thought into the dishes we make so we want people to experience that," Parra-Sickles explained.

As for their dream celebrity guest, both chefs said they were less inclined to be starstruck by Hollywood actors and more so by culinary heroes like Thomas Keller and pro athletes like Pau Gasol.

"We always talk about Lebron James. We'd love to get Lebron in here someday," Parra-Sickles added.

All episodes of Freeform's Chrissy & Dave Dine Out are now streaming on Hulu.