Get a birds-eye view of the Jersey Shore with a ride on a World War II biplane

If you've ever dreamed of having a birds-eye view of the Jersey Shore, you're ready for a ride on an authentic World War II biplane.

BAYVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This edition of One Tank Trips is taking viewers high above the clouds.

It's a ride where not only can you sightsee, but you can also take the controls!

The plane takes off from the Ocean County Airport in Bayville, New Jersey.

That's about an hour and a half away from Philadelphia.

Action News Photojournalist Kyana Lance went up for a ride with a pilot to show you more on the one-of-a-kind experience.

Watch the video above to learn more.