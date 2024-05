Philly CAPA Gates scholar heads to University of Pennsylvania

Jaylin Carter is one of two CAPA scholars from the School District of Philadelphia.

Jaylin Carter is one of two CAPA scholars from the School District of Philadelphia.

Jaylin Carter is one of two CAPA scholars from the School District of Philadelphia.

Jaylin Carter is one of two CAPA scholars from the School District of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every year over 34,000 students apply, but less than one percent are accepted to be a Gates scholar.

Jaylin Carter is one of two from the School District of Philadelphia, defying the odds.

The senior at CAPA is proving no gate is too formidable.

Christie Ileto has her story.