PHILADELPHIA -- When Tanya Hill-Holliday started as a part-time crew member at McDonald's working her way through college, little did she know she would become the first African American woman to own and operate a McDonald's in Philadelphia.

Now decades and accolades later, she is the proud owner of 12 McDonald's restaurants, including all three on the Main Line and one in Allentown.

Hill-Holliday graduated from Morgan State University and immediately entered the management training program at McDonald's, where she rose through the ranks on the corporate side and at locations around the country.

Her focus on operations, combined with her entrepreneurship, has kept her on the track of success that she now shares with her crew and others to whom she is an inspiration.

