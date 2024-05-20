All aboard the Red Caboose Motel and Restaurant

RONKS, Pennsylvania -- At the Red Caboose Motel and Restaurant, guests can experience a motel stay in an old-fashioned caboose.

There are 48 rooms on-site within 19 cabooses that have been renovated into suites that can accommodate up to six people.

The motel's story began in 1969, when founder Donald M. Denlinger placed a bet on 19 cabooses from the Pennsylvania Railroad.

After unexpectedly winning the bet, he found a place for each train car right by the historic Strasburg Rail Road.

The Red Caboose Motel grand opening was a year later and it is still considered one of the most unique tourist attractions in both Lancaster County and the United States.

In 2016, the motel was bought by Todd and Tyler Prickett alongside their wives Debra and Katheirne, to continue the legacy of this iconic concept.

There are also dining options at the Casey Jones Restaurant which is open to guests as well as the public.

The restaurant allows you to eat in a real train car, adding to the unique experience throughout the property.