Vietnam veteran surprised with life-changing home renovation in Roxborough

Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient Thomas Powers was surprised with home renovation in Roxborough.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Vietnam veteran got a life-changing surprise in more ways than one Wednesday afternoon.

Not only did Thomas Powers' home get a revamp, but volunteers facilitated a special reveal for the Purple Heart recipient.

"I am pleasantly surprised. I'm actually thrilled, I cant believe this transitioned into something like this," said Thomas Powers.

Powers' wife passed away from Cancer in 2019. Along with the reflection garden, volunteers painted his home and replaced kitchen countertops and flooring-all of which help with accessibility concerns he has been dealing with.

While Powers was deployed, he suffered a traumatic brain injury after an ambush left him and fellow service members cut off from their unit.

Today, he still deals with those injuries, with along with PTSD.

"They serve selflessly for our country and the least we can do is help them out when they're in need," said Ryan Manion, CEO of the Travis Manion foundation.

The moment was all thanks to the Home Depot and Travis Manion Foundation.

From now until November 20th, Team Depot will complete hundreds of service projects to honor vets.