Villanova Wildcats Final Four game to provide positive effect on local economy

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Villanova Wildcats are just one day away from taking on Kansas in the NCAA Final Four. Some families have found enough reason to celebrate.With anticipation continuing to build on campus, students and parents were dashing to the bookstore to buy last-minute gear."We just went in. All the good sizes are sold out. So that normally says something," said sophomore Will Kennedy. "There's only XXL's left."March Madness is also taking the restaurant world by storm. Many places have reported a swift uptick in customers.The extra business is providing a nice boost for an industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.Owner Angie Mitchell of Kelly's Taproom said business is up 20%, requiring them to scramble to order even more supplies."We were closed for a year here at Kelly's with COVID, so this is huge to have it back," said Mitchell. "To be able to celebrate with the locals and the community and just have the energy back again."