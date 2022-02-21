animal abuse

Chihuahua lucky to be alive after being found tied up inside 3 bags

"She was clearly gasping for air," said Jessica Morrison with the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chihuahua lucky to be alive after being found tied up inside 3 bags

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after an abandoned Chihuahua was found tied up in three bags near train tracks in Vineland, New Jersey over the weekend.

The South Jersey Regional Animal shelter says 1-year-old Coco would be dead if it wasn't for a passerby.

"When she came out of the bag, she was clearly gasping for air and had been without oxygen for enough time to take a toll on her," said Jessica Morrison, director of operations of the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter.

The dog was found by a man walking his dog alongside railroad tracks on the 500 block of Christel Ave in Vineland.



Coco was reportedly discovered inside a duffle bag, which had been placed inside a plastic bag that was tied up inside a cloth shopping bag. Staff at the shelter say this was intentional.

Staff at the shelter say after a medical evaluation, Coco had no other signs of abuse other than being visibly shaken. She is now recovering at a foster home.



"It's remarkable that as traumatic as this was, it did not shake her trust in people," said Morrison. "She is one lucky dog."

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The animal shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsvinelanddogsanimal abuseabuse
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL ABUSE
Cat found shot to death in Bucks County
2 cats found shot to death in South Philly
Finding a best friend and a forever home for abused animals
US seizes nearly 70 big cats from 'Tiger King's' Jeff Lowe
TOP STORIES
911 call for person screaming leads police to find human remains
Woman found dead in Montco parking lot
Putin will recognize independence of separatist regions in Ukraine
As mandates are lifted, high-risk & disabled Americans feel forgotten
AccuWeather: Mild Start To The Week
Presidents Day deals: Best sales available this holiday weekend
Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict
Show More
Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility
Boris Johnson scraps remaining COVID restrictions in England
Jamal Edwards, pioneering music entrepreneur, dead at 31
Adam Sandler's new film is full of Philly references
More TOP STORIES News