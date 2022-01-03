Snow makes for slow, slippery travel on southern New Jersey roads

The Action Cam was at the intersection of routes 47 and 40 in Vineland where the snow was still coming down Monday afternoon.
It was a slow trip down Route 55, and other drivers had similar reports.
"With this car, it slides. So I gotta take it real slow," said Mary Pierce of Franklin Township.
The wintry weather made for a slow and slippery commute.
"The main roads have been decent. The back roads have been pretty bad. But if you don't have a four-wheel-drive vehicle then you probably shouldn't be out on the road," said Matt Manfre of Vineland.
❄️ SOUTH JERSEY SNOW: slick roads, several inches of snow so far in Franklin Twp. Route 55 was very slick on the way down here - stay home if you can! @6abc pic.twitter.com/2zeubhXIT1— Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) January 3, 2022
In Franklin Township, outside of Vineland, roads like Delsea Drive and Route 40 were snow-covered and visibility was poor as the snow came down.
"Delsea Drive wasn't too bad where I was, but when I got on 55 - 55 was bad. It was bad. I passed two accidents. There was a car all smashed underneath the overpass by Mullica Hill and then further down the road there was a Fed Ex truck stuck in the woods," said Ellen Guy of Deptford.
"I've actually pulled out a police officer and another car already and anyone I see I try to help. I know a lot of people aren't prepared for this," said Thomas Newline of Elmer.
A Gloucester County spokesperson said crews are fully staffed and they are working to clear the roads. A state of emergency has been declared for several counties in south Jersey, and officials asking you to stay off the roads for the time being.
Here’s the southbound Great Egg Harbor Bridge right now. If you’re along the Shore in South Jersey, stay off the roads if you can. pic.twitter.com/saYXhVuySY— Garden State Parkway (@GSParkway) January 3, 2022