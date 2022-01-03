snow

Snow makes for slow, slippery travel on southern New Jersey roads

"The main roads have been decent. The back roads have been pretty bad," one driver told us.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Snow makes for slow, slippery travel on New Jersey roads

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As the snow piled up in southern New Jersey on Monday morning, drivers were experiencing some slick conditions on the roads.

The Action Cam was at the intersection of routes 47 and 40 in Vineland where the snow was still coming down Monday afternoon.

It was a slow trip down Route 55, and other drivers had similar reports.

"With this car, it slides. So I gotta take it real slow," said Mary Pierce of Franklin Township.

The wintry weather made for a slow and slippery commute.

"The main roads have been decent. The back roads have been pretty bad. But if you don't have a four-wheel-drive vehicle then you probably shouldn't be out on the road," said Matt Manfre of Vineland.



In Franklin Township, outside of Vineland, roads like Delsea Drive and Route 40 were snow-covered and visibility was poor as the snow came down.

"Delsea Drive wasn't too bad where I was, but when I got on 55 - 55 was bad. It was bad. I passed two accidents. There was a car all smashed underneath the overpass by Mullica Hill and then further down the road there was a Fed Ex truck stuck in the woods," said Ellen Guy of Deptford.

"I've actually pulled out a police officer and another car already and anyone I see I try to help. I know a lot of people aren't prepared for this," said Thomas Newline of Elmer.

A Gloucester County spokesperson said crews are fully staffed and they are working to clear the roads. A state of emergency has been declared for several counties in south Jersey, and officials asking you to stay off the roads for the time being.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathervinelandsnowwinter weather
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
Wet, heavy snow blankets Atlantic City
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
Dog buried in snow, rescued after being swept away in avalanche
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tracking snow through the Delaware Valley
Governor Murphy declares State of Emergency for South Jersey
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
An Eagles fan recording during railing collapse gets gift from Hurts
Montco commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Antonio Brown walks off field, Tom Brady responds
Wet, heavy snow blankets Atlantic City
Show More
'You changed my life': NHL worker thanks fan who noticed his melanoma
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for kids as young as 12 as omicron surges
What you need to know about Philly's vaccine indoor dining requirement
Powerball lottery jackpot at $552M; winning numbers drawing Monday
CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic people: Fauci
More TOP STORIES News