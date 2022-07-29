Vineland restricting residents' outdoor water use amid extreme heat, lack of rain

The City of Vineland Water Utility says it is struggling to keep up with demand.

Attention Vineland residents: The city is instituting outdoor water use restrictions due to the hot and dry weather.

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Vineland, Cumberland County is instituting outdoor water use restrictions.

The City of Vineland Water Utility says it is struggling to keep up with demand, given the extreme heat and lack of rain.

"Currently, all 10 of the city's water pumping wells are running 24 hours a day. These wells can pump 12,592,800 gallons every 24 hours into the water distribution system, but still cannot meet the consumption demand," officials say.

This comes just days after Governor Phil Murphy asked residents and businesses to conserve water in New Jersey.

In Vineland, water uses, such as car washing, pressure washing, lawn watering, and irrigation systems, are being restricted to certain times and days of the week, depending on your street address.

The City of Vineland released the following details for residents:

"Restrictions on outdoor water use apply to all users in the City of Vineland at all times regardless of source of supply (e.g., public water supplies, well or groundwater, lakes, streams, or ponds) unless expressly exempt in 687-154, Exemptions. Such outdoor water use shall conform to the following water use restrictions:

A. Car washing, pressure washing, and other non-landscape outdoor water uses:

(1) Properties may only use water for this purpose two days per week.

(a) Properties with even number addresses may only use water on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

(b) Properties with odd number addresses may only use water on Thursdays and Sundays.

B. Lawn watering with a hose or hose-end sprinkler:

(1) Properties may only use water for this purpose two days per week.

(a) Properties with even number addresses may only use water on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

(b) Properties with odd number addresses may only use water on Thursdays and Sundays.

(2) Watering shall only be conducted between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. or between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

(3) The watering of any single area shall not exceed thirty minutes per day.

(4) Flowers and shrubs may be watered as needed with a hand-held hose equipped with an automatic shut-off nozzle.

(5) No hose or hose-end watering shall be permitted when it is raining.

C. Irrigating lawns and landscapes with automatic irrigation systems equipped with a conventional irrigation controller:

(1) Properties may only use water for this purpose two days per week.

(a) Properties with even number addresses may only use water on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

(b) Properties with odd number addresses may only use water on Thursdays and Sundays.

(2) Irrigation shall only be conducted between the hours of 12:00 midnight and 10:00 a.m.

(3) Operation of any irrigation zone equipped with spray (mist) heads shall not exceed 15 minutes per zone. Operation of any irrigation zone equipped with rotary sprinkler heads shall not exceed 50 minutes per zone.

D. Flowers and shrubs irrigated with drip or micro irrigation:

(1) Properties may use water for this purpose as needed.

E. State of New Jersey requirements shall supersede those identified in this section when more stringent than those identified in this article.

Anyone with questions should call the Municipal Utilities Customer Service office at 856-794-4021, or the Water Utility office at 856-794-4056.