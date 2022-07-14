feel good

New Jersey mom regrets giving toddler yogurt in backseat in viral video

"This is one parenting mistake I will never never make again!" the mother said.
By
RAHWAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A viral video from social media is making people smile and having parents relate.

A North Jersey mother instantly regretted giving her toddler yogurt as a snack in the backseat.

In the video posted to Christina Abiola's Instagram account earlier this month in Rahway, you can see 2-year-old Aniyah dolloping her face with the yogurt.



"Gave my daughter a snack in the car because I thought I could finally trust her," Abiola wrote on Instagram.

Christina is a beauty influencer.

One person commented on the video that her daughter is "getting ready to take over the beauty industry after mama."

When Christina asks Aniyah "why" - the 2-year-old just cracks up with laughter.

"This is one parenting mistake I will never never make again!" Abiola added.
