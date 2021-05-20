Hero cop single-handedly lifts overturned car off woman to save her life: VIDEO

By Jon Haworth
EMBED <>More Videos

Hero cop single-handedly lifts overturned car off woman

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. -- A police officer in Virginia is being hailed as a hero after video was shared of him single-handedly lifting an overturned car off of a woman's head as her child screamed for help nearby.

The incident occurred on May 7 in Gloucester County, Virginia, when Deputy Jon Holt was responding to a report of an overturned vehicle with an entrapment, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office. The video was released by authorities on May 18.

"The driver was laying underneath the vehicle with her head pinned by the sunroof," the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office statement read. "Seeing the trauma her child was witnessing, Deputy J. Holt went into overdrive."

Authorities shared a portion of Deputy Holt's body camera footage that captured the entire ordeal as the officer can be seen arriving on site in his vehicle before sprinting towards the accident.

A child whose identity has been blurred from the video can be seen inside the vehicle crying and pleading with the officer to help their mother.

"She can't breathe. She can't breathe. Please help," the child cries out to the officer in the footage shared by the Gloucester County Sheriff's Department.

Officer Holt can then be heard saying, "she is trapped under the vehicle. I can't get it off," before asking the child to get out of the overturned car as the screen goes dark and Officer Holt can be heard straining and groaning loudly as he attempts to single-handedly lift the car off of the woman.

"Through sheer will and determination due to fearing the female may succumb to her circumstance in front of her panic-stricken child, Deputy J. Holt took quick action and was able to physically lift the vehicle up enough for the driver to maneuver her head out to safety," read the statement from the Sheriff's Office describing the miraculous and heroic act.

This isn't the first time Holt has been lauded as a hero, however.

In fact, it was just three months ago that he was given the Top Cop Award for the region that serves the Virginia areas of Chesapeake, Hampton, James City County, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, York, Gloucester, Isle of Wight, Smithfield and Windsor, according to the Gloucester-Mathews Gazette-Journal.

"Deputy J. Holt recently accepted both the local and regional Top Cop Awards from the Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Line on February 2, 2021 for his commitment to public safety after saving the lives of 2 individuals from a burning house on the afternoon of March 24, 2020," said the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiaherorescuepolice officercaught on cameraabc newsnational
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stray bullet kills man inside home on Thanksgiving: Neighbors
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Show More
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
More TOP STORIES News