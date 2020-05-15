EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was greeted with cheers and a big hug from his grandson as he was discharged from Virtua Marlton Hospital after spending 34 days battling the coronavirus.
Ralph Trincone, 70, spent more than two weeks on a ventilator and will now head to a local rehabilitation center to continue his recuperation, according to hospital officials.
The Virtua team marked the milestone with applause and music. The retired firefighter's 5-year-old grandson was so overjoyed that he ran to embrace his beloved grandfather.
Hospital workers said the child's reaction is something that all in attendance will remember for a long time.
But the moment was bittersweet for the family as they lost two other family members to COVID-19. Marie Trincone, Ralph's wife of nearly 44 years, and his 90-year-old mother Blanche both succumbed to the virus.
The family said they wanted to share the video to put names and faces to the devastating virus, and to remind everyone to follow safety measures to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
New Jersey beaches will be open by Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Murphy says
Gov. Wolf to ease restrictions on more Pennsylvania counties Friday
President Trump announces plan to increase medical stockpile during visit to Lehigh Valley
WATCH: Still haven't received your stimulus check from the IRS? Try visiting this page
Conshohocken gym owner says he must defy shutdown orders or risk losing his business
CVS opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around Philadelphia area on Friday
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Man greeted with cheers, big hug as he leaves Virtua Marlton Hospital after battling COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News