3 suspects who stole $40,000 worth of items from Voorhees Verizon store arrested in Philly, 1 flees

Police say one of the stolen devices had a tracker, and that helped authorities follow the suspects' car.

ByKatherine Scott via WPVI logo
Tuesday, November 29, 2022 10:58AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police tracked suspects from a robbery at a South Jersey cell phone store to Philadelphia, where three were taken into custody.

It all started around 9 p.m. Monday at a Verizon store on Route 73 in Voorhees Township, Camden County.

Police say four men entered the store.

They were armed and made off with $30,000 to $40,000 worth of cash and electronics.

Police say one of the stolen devices had a tracker, and that helped authorities follow the suspects' car, a sedan with Florida plates.

They tracked the sedan across state lines into Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police raised their helicopter, using infrared to help follow the suspects.

When the vehicle got to Northern Liberties, officers were able to box in the vehicle around 5th Street and Fairmount Avenue.

Police say four suspects bailed out, and three were caught.

Police K9s were brought in but one suspect remains on the loose.

No description has been released of the suspect.

No injuries have been reported.

