Mayor Kenney joins get out the vote effort in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney joined volunteers on Monday to make sure marginalized communities cast their ballots.

The grassroots effort Unite Here will be knocking on doors up until November 4 speaking with Black and Latino voters in North and Southwest Philadelphia.

Canvassers denounced President Trump while getting personal about their allegiance to Vice President Joe Biden. COVID-19 was one of the biggest reasons.

"I was in the hospital to have my son tell me, 'Mom I never thought I would see you again,'" said Renee Wilson, who battled COVID-19.

RELATED: 'Naked ballots' could disqualify your vote in Pennsylvania. Here's what to know
The momentum carried over into the streets. Mayor Jim Kenney says it's more than just door knocking, it's about knocking down the President.

"Donald Trump is a classic bully and we know about those bullies in school. And how do bullies get dealt with? Bullies get knocked down," Kenney said.

Yali Nunez, the Director Hispanic Media for the RNC, said the Trump administration has delivered for the Hispanic community.

"We have seen the lowest unemployment rates that we've ever seen for Hispanics under his administration and I think it speaks volumes. The policies he's defending fighting against socialist policies," Nunez said.

Nunez believes Hispanics will show up stronger for Trump now than in 2016.

"We're definitely seeing an increase of support for President Trump including in places like Pa. where there's an increase in the Puerto Rican community," she said.

And given that Pennsylvania is a swing state, both sides acknowledge how important it is to have support from minority communities.

Unite Here is being strategic with which doors they knock on based on information of who has voted.
