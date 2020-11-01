vote 2020

Voter Express trolleys transport voters to the polls in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 'Voter Express' trolley will be transporting people to the polls free of charge now through Election Day.

The trolley is sponsored by Live Nation and the Philadelphia Building Trades non-partisan Get out the Vote campaign.

The idea behind it is to give people in communities like North Philadelphia and Kensington a safe ride to go vote.

"Those voters have the biggest challenges with transportation, vehicles, getting in cars, figuring out how to get to the voting locations without transportation," said Michael Barnes, president of IATSE Local 8. "We thought that would be the best place to offer transportation to get the most amount of votes out.

Early voting has been happening around the city for a few weeks now at satellite election offices.

Long lines have become the norm at these locations with more than 1.5 million people in Pennsylvania already casting their ballot.

While the deadline to request a mail-in ballot was early last week, if you have not turned yours in yet, you can still drop them off at one of the locations before Election Day.

And of course, there is s still the option to vote in person on Election Day.

The free trolleys will be taking people to the polls now until Tuesday.

There will be a schedule posted and a number to call. Masks are required to ride.
