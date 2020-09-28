Philadelphia to open multiple early voting centers at satellite election offices ahead of Election Day

Center City: City Hall Room 140, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia Pa.,19107

Far Northeast: George Washington High School, 10175 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia Pa., 19116

North: The Liacouras Center, 1776 N Broad St., Philadelphia Pa., 19121

Northwest: Roxborough High School, 6498 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19128

Southwest: Tilden Middle School, 6601 Elmwood Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19142

Upper North: Julia De Burgos Elementary, 401 W Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19133

West: Overbrook Elementary School, 2032 N 62nd St., Philadelphia, Pa.19151

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia will be opening seven early voting centers at satellite election offices ahead of the upcoming election.The offices will be open seven days a week beginning September 29 and will remain open through Election Day.The offices will allow voters to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot, receive it, vote, and then return it all at the same location.In addition, voters will be able to return their already completed ballots to the satellite offices for drop off.The locations for the seven satellite offices are listed below:The hours of operation of the election offices will be Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.