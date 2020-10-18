Philadelphia opens 5 additional early voting centers at satellite election offices

The offices will allow voters to apply for, complete, and drop off mail-in ballots.
The five new sites, combined with 12 sites already operating, brings to 17 the total number of Satellite Offices that will be up and running throughout Philadelphia.
The locations of the new offices are listed below:
- Riverview Place, 1st Floor 520 N Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19123
- Joseph H. Brown School 3600 Stanwood St., Philadelphia, PA, 19136
- Harding Middle School 2000 Wakeling St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124
- Mastbaum High School 3116 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19134
- Feltonville Intermediate School 238 E. Wyoming Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19120
All five of the sites will be open as drop-off Offices for Monday only while staff training is completed; the offices will be fully operational on Tuesday, October 20.