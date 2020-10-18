Politics

Philadelphia opens 5 additional early voting centers at satellite election offices

All 17 Satellite Offices now up and running
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Commissioners announced Sunday that five new Satellite Election Offices will open on Monday, October 19.

The offices will allow voters to apply for, complete, and drop off mail-in ballots.

The five new sites, combined with 12 sites already operating, brings to 17 the total number of Satellite Offices that will be up and running throughout Philadelphia.

The locations of the new offices are listed below:

  • Riverview Place, 1st Floor 520 N Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19123


  • Joseph H. Brown School 3600 Stanwood St., Philadelphia, PA, 19136


  • Harding Middle School 2000 Wakeling St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124


  • Mastbaum High School 3116 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19134


  • Feltonville Intermediate School 238 E. Wyoming Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19120


All five of the sites will be open as drop-off Offices for Monday only while staff training is completed; the offices will be fully operational on Tuesday, October 20.
