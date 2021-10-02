16,000 mail-in ballots impacted by printing error in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A printing error is forcing Montgomery County officials to issue new mail-in ballots.County officials say the error caused only one side of the ballot to print.Officials say this impacts 16,000 general election mail-in ballots.NPC, the company who prints the ballots noticed the error, CEO Chip Gallaher said:Montgomery County is asking anyone who receives the faulty ballot to return the ballot and envelopes.Officials say new mail-in ballots will be re-issued automatically and expected to be mailed by next week.