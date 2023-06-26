WATCH LIVE

Waffle House shooting injures 1 in Lehigh Valley

Police say there is no threat to public in relation to this incident.

By 6abc Digital Staff
Monday, June 26, 2023 1:38PM
HANOVER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a shooting at a Waffle House in the Lehigh Valley.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the restaurant located at 1783 Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem were called to the report of a shooting.

Arriving troopers found a male shooting victim at the scene. They provided medical care and then transported him to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg for further treatment.

His condition has not been released.

No other injuries were reported. Police say there is no threat to public in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit at (610) 861-2026 and reference Incident Number PA23-837461.

The Troop M Forensic Service Unit and Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are assisting in the investigation.

