Abington HS student making her musical mark with new Christmas song, 'Lonely Christmas'

Wallis wrote "Lonely Christmas" with her Dad and her younger sisters, Maren and Soleil, take part as the backup singers.
By
Montco teenager making her musical mark with new Christmas song

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teenager from Montgomery County with a lot of musical talent is really making her mark.

She goes by her first name, Wallis, and her first original song called "Lonely Christmas" was created during the pandemic.

The 16-year old is a sophomore at Abington High School. She says wrote "Lonely Christmas" with her Dad and her younger sisters, Maren and Soleil, take part as the backup singers.

"Writing and putting out my own music now is everything I could ever hope for. I don't have a plan B," she said with a laugh.

Wallis' newest song is called "Another Day."

She says it's got a little bit of everything from jazz to pop to even Spanish rap. She said she just really enjoys showing off her creativity.
