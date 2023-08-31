Construction on I-95 in Philadelphia will shut down Walnut Street pedestrian bridge until 2027

PennDOT officials said on Wednesday that a massive construction project on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will force the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge to close for several years.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PennDOT officials said on Wednesday that a massive construction project on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will force the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge to close for several years.

Crews are set to begin work on dismantling the cover over that section of the highway between Chestnut and Walnut streets extending east to Penn's Landing.

The work is among the early-stage construction activities underway for PennDOT's $329 million reconstruction project.

It will then be completely replaced and expanded to improve access to the waterfront, officials say.

The bridge will be closed from September 5 until the summer of 2027, according to officials.

Until then, people can use Dock Street to cross over I-95.