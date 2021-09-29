Walnut Street Theatre welcomes back guests for first time since start of pandemic

Along with moving to digital ticketing, staff must verify vaccine status with identification or show proof of a negative test before entry.
"It feels good. I appreciate how they're keeping the extra precautions," said Monica Sprague.
"We weren't going to come at first," said Lucy Colangelo Dych.
Before curtain call, the theatre had been sanitized and inside masks are mandatory. With a capacity of 1,000 seats, more than half were filled.
"It shows me we have a healthy appetite for coming back to the theatre," said Bernard Havard, president and producing artistic director of the Walnut Street Theatre. "I think we have 71% of our seats pre-sold which is wonderful."
