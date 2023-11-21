'Wish' is latest film classic in Walt Disney's 100-year storytelling legacy

Disney's creative minds share what happens when you 'Wish' upon a star in new animated film, in theaters November 22.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Walt Disney is famous for these words: "A dream is a wish your heart makes."

Exactly 100 years into his storytelling legacy, the creative minds behind "Frozen" and other animated classics are adding "Wish" to that collection. They say this is a film that reminds us of the power we all have within us.

"At first, the concept of 'What if you wish upon a star and the star answered?' was where the origin of our character Star in the story came from," says writer and producer Jennifer Lee.

Wishing: it's what Walt Disney has dared us to do for a century.

"I'm a Disney kid," says Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, the voice of Asha, the heroine of this story. "I don't know that I thought I would get the opportunity to do something like this, in this grand of a way - celebrating 100 years of Disney legacy, but I'm certainly grateful for it!"

Asha is a teenager on a selfless quest to save the wishes of her kingdom, Rosas.

"You're like, 'Oh, I'm just like her," says Fawn Veerasunthorn, who is making her directorial debut. "We put her on such an incredibly difficult journey. To see her rise above it, for me, that's aspirational."

Asha's fierce foe is Chris Pine's King Magnifico. He says he was intrigued tapping into his dark side.

"Yeah, why not?" Pine laughs. "Bring it on!"

But Asha's squad is strong, including her goat Valentino, voiced by Alan Tudyk.

"I left there thinking, 'Yes, we can do it!" he says of the Disney magic. "Whatever it is we need to do, we can do it. Let's hold hands and hope is alive."

Filmmakers say look closely, because they sprinkled little Disney Easter eggs everywhere.

"Please tell your your audience, your viewers, to stay past the credits to the very end because there's an amazing nod to our legacy at the very end. A surprise," says director Chris Buck.

The cast also hopes that when you see a star, you'll go ahead and make a wish.

"If we hold on to hope and we believe in the possibility of our dreams, and believe that we can accomplish them together, then we will," DeBose says.

The film's soundtrack is already trending, with songwriter Julia Michaels at the helm. She's worked with artists like Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani and Selena Gomez, and now, she's entered the Disney legacy songbook.

"Wish" is in theaters Wednesday, November 22.