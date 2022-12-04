Walt Disney World's Splash Mountain closing, to be replaced by Tiana's Bayou Adventure

The ride is getting a complete makeover based on the Disney movie "The Princess and the Frog."

ORLANDO -- One of the most popular attractions at Walt Disney World in Florida is closing.

The final boat for Splash Mountain will pass through on January 23, according to Disney Parks Blog.

The ride is getting a complete makeover based on the Disney movie "The Princess and the Frog."

It's expected to reopen in 2024 as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the blog said.

The new ride, which was announced in 2020, will take you on a journey inspired by the film and its characters, picking up where the story left off.

"You'll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans. This new scene is the thrilling moment you first drop into the bayou and encounter some friends both new and familiar," the blog said.

Additional information about Splash Mountain at Disneyland in California will be shared at a later date.

