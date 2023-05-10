WATCH LIVE

Disney World announces changes to reservation system and return of dining plans in 2024

Starting Jan. 9, 2024, reservations will no longer be required to enter the parks.

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 2:46PM
Disney World announces changes to reservations for guests in 2024
Starting Jan. 9, 2024 reservations will no longer be required to enter the parks and Disney dining plans will once again be available for resort guests.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two major changes are coming to Walt Disney World next year.

Reservations will no longer be required starting Jan. 9, 2024, and Disney dining plans will once again be available for resort guests.

Since the parks reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, guests have had to purchase a ticket and book a reservation to enter.

Magic Key holders and cast members will also have more flexibility and will be able to enter on certain days without making a reservation.

There's no word if the changes will be coming to Disneyland.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

