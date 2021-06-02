Walter Ogrod, man who served time for murder of 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn, is suing Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Walter Ogrod sues city of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man who served nearly three decades on death row for a murder he says he did not commit is suing the city of Philadelphia.

Walter Ogrod was convicted in the July 1988 murder of 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn.

Her body was found stuffed in a television box on a curb in front of her Castor Gardens home.

Nearly a year ago, a Common Pleas judge overturned the conviction.

RELATED: Walter Ogrod, man serving time for murder of 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn, freed on bail

Ogrod always maintained his innocence, saying the confession he gave was coerced by cops.

Ogrod went to trial twice - the first was declared a mistrial. He was convicted in October of 1996.

Action News reported in January that, according to the family and a recent court filing, male DNA found on the body of Horn is not that of Walter Ogrod.

Now, his attorney said he wants to hold the city and the officers involved in the wrongful conviction responsible.

RELATED: New DNA evidence could free man behind bars for 1988 murder of Barbara Jean Horn

Barbara Jean's mother said previously she believes his innocence.

"I believe firmly he was wrongly convicted," she said. "We hope that we get to have the person who took Barbara Jean away from us to pay for the crimes that he did."

Barbara Jean Horn's murder has not yet been solved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newscrimemurderwrongful conviction
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News