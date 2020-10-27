Walter Wallace Jr.'s cousin reacts to fatal police shooting in Philadelphia

Wallace Jr., 27, was killed Monday after police fired more than a dozen shots on the 6100 block of Locust Street in West Philadelphia around 3:50 p.m.
Black Clergy of Philadelphia could be seen marching toward the 18th District police station Tuesday evening. They plan to then take the protest to the Church of Christian Compassion.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will also be the community attending and meet with the Wallace family.
Many are wondering if this shooting could have been avoided.
Wallace Jr.'s family tells Action News that he suffered from mental health issues.
"How do you feel to make the 911 call to get help for your son and the end result is murder," said Wallace Jr.'s cousin, Anthony Fitzhugh.
"You could have pulled out a taser. You could have shot him in the leg," said resident Jada Hilton.
The man's death sparked off protests, looting and violent clashes with police overnight.
"Burning down people's businesses, looting, stealing-- that's not the answer. That's not the solution," said Fitzhugh.
Authorities will be on alert Tuesday night in anticipation of any further unrest.
Outlaw has promised a full and comprehensive investigation.
The department is completing a threat assessment on whether to release the names of the officers involved. Outlaw said the names would be released as long as that does not put the officers' safety at risk.