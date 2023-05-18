Crews were battling a two-alarm warehouse fire in Hamilton Township, New Jersey on Thursday morning.

Crews battle 2-alarm warehouse fire in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews were battling a two-alarm warehouse fire in Hamilton Township, New Jersey on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in the 500 block of Whitehead Road at about 12:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from the second floor of the warehouse building.

Officials said the warehouse contains a construction company and U-Haul businesses.

Neighbors told Action News the building is also used for storage.

Fire crews evacuated neighboring homes, but no injuries were reported.