WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Crews battle 2-alarm warehouse fire in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Thursday, May 18, 2023 9:30AM
Crews battle 2-alarm warehouse fire in Mercer County
EMBED <>More Videos

Crews were battling a two-alarm warehouse fire in Hamilton Township, New Jersey on Thursday morning.

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews were battling a two-alarm warehouse fire in Hamilton Township, New Jersey on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in the 500 block of Whitehead Road at about 12:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from the second floor of the warehouse building.

Officials said the warehouse contains a construction company and U-Haul businesses.

Neighbors told Action News the building is also used for storage.

Fire crews evacuated neighboring homes, but no injuries were reported.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW