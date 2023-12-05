South Jersey resident celebrates 102nd birthday

Theresa Diseveria's friends describe her as a "whiz" at Scrabble, a game she loves to play and often wins.

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- There was a special celebration in South Jersey as a resident at Cardinal Village Assisted Living turns 102 years young.

Staff at the facility in Washington Township threw a party to honor Theresa Diseveria on Monday.

Diseveria spent her working years at Campbell's in Camden and is a huge Phillies fan.

Her friends at the home describe her as a "whiz" at Scrabble, a game she loves to play and often wins.

"Yeah I like to play Scrabble, it takes your troubles away," she said.

Diseveria says she likes to look for the triple word scores when she plays, even her own son-in-law says he can't beat her.

Her family is planning to throw her another party this weekend.