MT. EPHRAIM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Kings Highway in Mt. Ephraim Township, New Jersey, is closed Tuesday morning due to a large water main break.

The main break started around 5:30 a.m. on Kings Highway (Rt. 551) near Black Horse Pike (Rt. 168).

Chopper 6 was overhead, where water could be seen coming from the highway.

The roadway also appears to be buckling.

Delays are expected in the area. Action News is checking to see if there is any disruption to water services in the area.

