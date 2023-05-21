Repairs underway after major water main break causes issues in Plymouth Township

Officials say the break initially happened around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A major water main break has been capped and repairs are underway in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County.

Officials say the break initially happened around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Plymouth Township Police Department, some residents experienced low-pressure water or no water at all following the break.

As of Sunday night, officials said they were still working to restore water services to 10 remaining customers who are without water because of the break.

Officials said they would work throughout the night to ensure services are turned back on, and expect it to be restored by Monday morning.

Both lanes of Germantown Pike East reopened at approximately 7 p.m.

However, officials say both lanes of Germantown Pike West remain closed between Plymouth Road and Chemical Road.

Crews will work through the night to get the roadway repaved, officials said.

Officials say the work could last into Monday morning's rush hour, so drivers may want to take routes into account.

For the latest on traffic, click here.