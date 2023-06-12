Emergency crews search New Jersey lake for missing 18-year-old swimmer

Emergency crews searched a New Jersey lake on Sunday for reports of a missing swimmer in the water.

A Camden County dive unit and Deptford marine units were dispatched to search the water.

PITMAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rescue teams were dispatched to a lake in Pitman, New Jersey on Sunday night for reports of a missing swimmer.

A Camden County dive unit and Deptford marine units were at the scene around 9 p.m. to search Alcyon Lake on Cedar and West Holly avenues.

Officials say an 18-year-old student from Pitman High School and his friend tried to swim across the lake, however, the teen went under the water and did not reappear.

The other person involved is accounted for and told officials he and a bystander tried to help the victim but was unsuccessful.

Crews say they will be on the lake all night Sunday to try and recover the teen.

There is no word yet on his identity.