Wawa asking customers for exact change due to nationwide coin shortage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A nationwide coin shortage is changing the way Wawa does business.
"Like many other businesses around the country, Wawa stores have been affected by the shortage of coins nationwide, as reported by the Federal Reserve," Wawa tells Action News.
Last month, the Federal Reserve said the COVID-19 pandemic has "significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin."
Wawa is now requesting customers to pay with credit, debit, the Wawa mobile app or exact change, if possible.
Also starting Thursday, customers can exchange their rolled coins for bills at select Wawa stores. There will be signs up at the stores directing customers.
Customers can also "round up" their purchase to the nearest dollar and donate their change to The Wawa Foundation.
Wawa says 100% of all donations will be given to local charities supporting causes related to health, hunger and everyday heroes and local chapters of the USO.
In its statement, the Federal Reserve said, "In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions to the Federal Reserve have declined significantly and the U.S. Mint's production of coin also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees."
Starting on June 15, Reserve Banks and Federal Reserve coin distribution locations began allocating coin inventories sent to banks.
The Federal Reserve said it is confident that the coin inventory issues will resolve once "the economy opens more broadly and the coin supply chain returns to normal circulation patterns."
