Philly police release video that shows suspects who ransacked a Wawa store in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the crowd of juveniles who ransacked a Wawa store in the Mayfair section.

The video shows the faces of many of the suspects as they rush through the door. Investigators also included closeup images of the looters they are looking for.

The surveillance video is followed by viral videos of the incident from both inside the store and the crowd jumping on cars outside.

The mayhem happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the store located on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say officers arrived on the scene and observed roughly 100 juveniles causing damage to the store. Police said some of the people in the videos may be as young at 10.

"The bottom line is: we cannot have this type of behavior happening in this city. The business community doesn't deserve that, the citizens don't deserve it," said First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford during a news conference on Monday.

Video captured the juveniles inside the store throwing food and causing damage to the business.

Police made a plea to parents.

"I know there are several parents that will look at this and say, 'That's not how I raised my kids,' and that's understandable. But also there is a responsibility to then identify your kids to us," Stanford said.

Wawa released this statement on the incident:

"We are working closely with law enforcement to support their efforts to bring all of the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible. We remain committed to protecting our associates and customers and ensuring a safe, welcoming environment for each customer, in every Wawa store. Nothing is more important to us."

Police said they are working with the district attorney's office and charges can include riot, which is a felony, among others. They also say if your car was damaged in the parking lot, call Northeast Detectives.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.