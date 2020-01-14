Food & Drink

Wawa among America's new favorite restaurants

Gone are the days of stale gas station hot dogs.

Convenience stores and gas stations are upping their food game, and people are taking notice.

Chains like Wawa and Sheetz offer meal kits, salads, keto snacks, kombucha and espressos.

This broader range of food options is noticeably drawing customers.

The National Association of Convenience Stores says over the past decade, convenience chains have increased sales inside their stores by an estimated 30-percent.

Since the year 2000, the number of convenience stores in the United States has grown by 28-percent.

Seven-Eleven is the largest of these chains with more than 9,000 outposts.
