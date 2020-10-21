shooting

Man critically injured after shooting in Wawa parking lot in Delaware

By
BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man was shot while sitting inside a car in a Wawa parking lot in Bear, Delaware early Wednesday, according to police.

It happened around midnight on the 1100 block of Pulaski Highway in the Glendale Plaza Shopping Center.

Investigators said the man was shot multiple times. Officers said they found a dozen shell casings at the scene.

The passenger side window was shot out.

The victim was taken to the hospital in very critical condition.

Witnesses said they saw a suspect run from the scene.

No arrests have been made.
