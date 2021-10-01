Gym creates judgment-free space for kids in Northeast Philadelphia

One of their slogans is, "Finally, a place where you never have to say I'm sorry." Owner Kelly McAllister described the gym's open play session as just that.
Kids get to run around and play on all of the equipment including, a zipline, trampoline, rock wall, and various other playsets.
The facility also hosts a variety of classes listed on its website.
Gianna Vallorania teaches a social skills class at We Rock the Spectrum.
The kids learn social skills associated with meeting people, conversing with strangers, and using social media.
"We all struggle, and you know, in school, I also struggled, so if I can help at least one kid today, that's the best thing," said Vallorania.
McAllister adds cleanliness is a high priority at the gym, and it is wiped down thoroughly multiple times a day, followed by a deep clean at the end of each day.
Rates for open play and classes are listed on its website as well. Along with upcoming events hosted at the facility.