The heat is on! Philadelphia has its hottest day of the year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6295677" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Adam Joseph has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 4 p.m. on July 3, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- July 3, 2020, marks the hottest day of the year to date, recording a temperature of 97 degrees, and many residents in Philadelphia seem unfazed while exercising outdoors.The all-time summer heat record was placed in 1966 with a record of 104 degrees.The day before July 4 looked a little different this year--the fountains are off, masks are on and it's noticeably quieter.Samantha Nicolaro of East Brunswick, "We won't be celebrating July 4 with a bunch of people around. We're here, we're quarantining and cautious as much as we can, like we're not going near anyone."But one thing has stayed consistent: the summer heat."I can't even explain how hot it is. We just like are sweating, just even walking from one block, and thank god we sat in the shade though," said Jessica Aleman of East Brunswick.Nearing triple digits, the heat combined with the pandemic didn't stop these two from tying the knot.Lynn Rivera of Northeast Philadelphia says it's just too hot."My hair honestly is a disaster. I had to have it up in a bun at the moment because it's so hot," said Rivera.But many were unfazed by the scorcher, still out and about under the sun."It's super wicked hot, but I'd say that if you stay hydrated its ok to get out there at least for me. I'm riding on a bike, I'm making my own wind and I could never run in weather like this, it would just be too hot," said Brian Work.