AccuWeather Alert: Quick Hit of Heavy Snow Sunday Morning

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. The low drops to 28 degrees. A refreeze of today's melted snow will cause some icy spots. So, please, be careful on untreated surfaces!
How meteorologists forecast winter storms
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with high clouds. It's another rather nice day with a high of 44.
SUNDAY: Winter Storm Watches have been posted for a majority of our area from 12am To 4pm on Sunday. This does not include the hardest hit areas from our last storm in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton Counties.
With a more offshore track this storm will favor Delaware and Southern New Jersey for the highest snowfall totals. Also, unlike our other storm, this looks to be a primarily snow event across the region with the only mixing taking place in southern Cape May County and right along the immediate coast up to Long Beach Island.
This will be a quick hitter with any one area receiving snowfall for 8-10 hours.
Timeline:
3am to 6am Sunday: Snow Begins
6am To Noon Sunday: Steadiest snow-could reach 1"/hour at times
Noon to 3pm Sunday: Snow tapers off
Snowfall totals:
Far NW in Berks/Lehigh/Northampton 1-3"
Heart of the Delaware Valley all the way to just in from the coast: 3-6"
Central Delaware like Dover and on up into central Southern New Jersey for places like Millville, Hammonton up to Browns Mills will be the best bet to see up to 8". This will be the jackpot zone.
Atlantic City down through Cape May Beaches 1-3 due to mixing.
The high hits 36.
MONDAY: It's brisk and colder. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to 30 with wind chills in the 20s.
TUESDAY: We could see some rain during the day with clouds and some sun possible. The high hits 42.
WEDNESDAY: It's cold with some sun and a high of 34.
THURSDAY: We'll see sun mixing with clouds and a high of only 29. Some snow or a wintry mix is possible.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's cold again, with a high of only 30.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.