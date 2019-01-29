A WINTER STORM ADVISORY is in effect in New Castle County, Delaware and across Southeastern Pennsylvania until midnight tonight. In the Poconos, it's a WINTER STORM WARNING.Look for lots of clouds today, a brief pass of snow during the morning and a mix of rain and snow later in the afternoon and evening. In our NW suburbs, it will probably be all snow during the afternoon and evening. In Philadelphia, rain arrives later in the day and probably doesn't change to snow until around the end of the evening rush hour. Today's high is 41 with temperatures dropping swiftly overnight.TONIGHT: Snow continues through the evening and ends up off the coast by around midnight to 1 a.m.. The low drops to 26.Expected snowfall: Coastal counties of NJ/DEL: Coating - 1", Near I-95: 1-2", NW suburbs including the Lehigh Valley: 2-3", Poconos: 4-8".WEDNESDAY: It's blustery and cold behind the system that brings us our Tuesday snow. Another brief snow shower or squall is possible during the morning and early afternoon which could drop another quick coating to 1". The high is just 30 with temperatures rapidly falling during the afternoon and evening. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. Temperatures fall into the single digits overnight.THURSDAY: This is a bitter cold day, possibly the worst so far this winter. Look for mostly sunny skies with a biting wind. The morning will be especially brutal with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills as low as 10 to 20 degrees below zero. The high is only 19. Afternoon wind chills will make it feel like it's close to zero most of the day. This is, indeed, dangerous cold with frostbite and hypothermia risks in place.FRIDAY: We have a partly sunny day with continued uncomfortable cold, although not quite as windy and harsh as Thursday. Morning lows will still be in the single digits, however, and the afternoon high is only about 24. Some snow showers are possible, especially south.SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's not as harsh with a high of 32.SUNDAY: Milder air arrives with clouds and sun and a high around 44. Some rain is possible at night.MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with some more rain possible. The high is a lot milder: 50.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 48.--------------------