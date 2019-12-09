AccuWeather: Another Round of Rain Tuesday, Snow Wednesday Morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A warm front moving through brought a steady, heavy rain right in time for the evening commute.
TONIGHT: Heavy rain lifts out and we're left with more drizzle, light showers for the Eagles game. Temperatures will actually be RISING through the game with a kickoff temp of 54 and a 4th quarter temp of 57. Southwesterly winds will be at 8-16mph
TUESDAY: It's very mild with a high of 62. Expect mostly cloudy skies. It's breezy, with still some rain at times, especially in the afternoon and evening. High 62.
WEDNESDAY: Overnight into Wednesday morning cold air catches up to the moisture, changing rain over to snow. Expect a period of light snow lasting into the mid to late morning hours. Temperatures during this time will not drop below freezing, so much of the snow will melt on the road surfaces, especially given how warm it will be the prior 48 hours. However, we will have reduced visibility during the morning rush with the snow falling and are expecting a slushy coating to 2" to accumulate on grassy surfaces, cars, roofs etc. This should be one of those situations where the snow will be pretty to look at, but not cause many issues. High temperatures on Wednesday reach right around 40 in the afternoon as clouds break for sun to end the day.
THURSDAY: It's even colder with mostly sunny skies and a high of only 35 and wind chills in the 20's.
FRIDAY: Clouds will increase through the day. Rain arrives at night. High 45.
SATURDAY: It's a mild and mostly cloudy day with some rain possible in the morning and brightening skies during the afternoon hours. High 57.
SUNDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies. It's breezy with some showers around. High 52.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High: 46.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Another Round of Rain Tuesday, Snow Wednesday Morning
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News