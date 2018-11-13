AccuWeather: Cloudy and Windy Today, Wintry Mix Possible Thursday

Morning rain gives way to quick drying, but most of the day looks overcast, windy and chilly. Gusts could go as high as 20-30 mph at times. The high temperature is just 53.TONIGHT: Skies clear, but there's still a brisk 12-25 mph wind blowing and we get a much colder low of 34.WEDNESDAY: This is a much cooler, brisk day, despite partial sunshine. Look for brisk and chilly high of 42.THURSDAY (ACCUWEATHER ALERT): Our next system arrives, bringing the season's first mixed precipitation to much of the region. While timing and exact precipitation type are still uncertain, it looks like a mix of rain, sleet and perhaps a bit of light snow arrives at some point during the morning, likely after the morning rush hour. While areas of South Jersey and Southern Delaware probably only see rain, areas closer to I-95 and north will see a wide swath of mixed precipitation into the afternoon before a late day change to rain. In northern areas closer to the Lehigh Valley, the sleet and snow may hang on into the evening before the change to rain occurs. Any accumulation should be small and mainly on the grass, but as with any winter precipitation event, caution is advised on roads. The high is only 38.FRIDAY: Rain ends early, but it remains mainly cloudy and breezy with an improved, but cool high of 48.SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. It's chilly with a high of 49. Bundle up a bit if you're headed to the Temple football game at the Linc.SUNDAY: Look for a brisk and cold second half of the weekend. We have some sunshine in play, but a high of just 45.MONDAY: This is looking like a mostly sunny, but rather chilly day with a high of just 44.TUESDAY: It remains bright and dry, but still chilly with a high around 44.